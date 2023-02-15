Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: How do I know if my chest pain is serious?

For someone having a heart attack, most of us envision that sudden, sharp chest pain and difficulty breathing, but it doesn’t happen that way a lot of the time. Many heart attacks start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort that increases. And the pain people experience tends to be on a spectrum—anywhere from a dull ache to pressure to a crushing pain. Some symptoms outside of chest pain include fatigue, shortness of breath, or discomfort in the throat, jaw, neck, arms, back and stomach. You may also experience heartburn, nausea or vomiting, which can mimic digestive issues. Learn more about chest pain.