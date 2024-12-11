Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Hot natured vs. cold natured … it’s all in the genes!

Regardless of what climate you grew up in or live in, genetics play a large role in how your core temperature affects your daily response to hot or cold environments. A common mutation or genetic variant found in the skeletal muscle gene called ACTN3 (alpha-actinin-3) makes it easier for people to tolerate cold temperatures. The ACTN3 gene produces a protein of the same name. Research shows that if you have this gene mutation or alpha-actinin-3 deficiency, you can maintain a higher core temperature, conserve more energy and shiver less when exposed to cooler temperatures than those who have more ACTN3 genes. Learn more about the hot and cold genes.
