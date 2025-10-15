Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Hearing loss and dementia—what’s the connection?

Not only does hearing loss affect your quality of life as you age, but researchers are discovering just how closely it may be tied to memory and thinking skills. Studies show that people with moderate to severe hearing loss are about 50% more likely to develop dementia than those with normal hearing. While the connections between dementia and hearing loss are not yet fully understood, experts believe the connection comes down to a few key factors, such as social isolation, brain changes, and cognitive load.

