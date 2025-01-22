Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Goodbye to Red Dye No. 3

After years of complaints from consumer and food advocacy groups, the synthetic dye Red No. 3 has been banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Used to give processed food and popular drinks their red color, it has been linked to cancer in animals and behavioral health issues in children. Red No. 3 can be found in cereal, candy, strawberry-flavored products, pastries, beverages, dietary supplements, cough syrups and thousands more products sold to consumers every day. First introduced and approved for use in food in 1907, Red No. 3 is made from petroleum and is also known as erythrosine. It’s most often linked to thyroid cancer and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. Learn more about Red Dye No. 3.