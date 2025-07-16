Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Get a grip on your health – why grip strength matters

A new study suggests that your grip strength could be a surprisingly powerful indicator of your overall health and even how long you’ll live. Researchers have long known that muscle strength is connected to aging, but newer studies show grip strength is more than just a sign of how many jars you can open. It’s now considered a biomarker or a measurable sign of health for things like stroke, heart and liver disease, kidney issues, Type 2 diabetes, and even depression. A “squeeze test” can give doctors a sense of your muscle function and whether you’re at risk for future health problems. Learn more about grip strength.