Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Four minutes of daily exercise can reduce cancer risk by 32%

A new study found that just four minutes of vigorous activity could lower your cancer risk by 32%. Vigorous activity is considered one-to-two-minute bursts of exercise that could include a wide range of things, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, walking uphill, carrying heavy groceries on multiple trips to and from the car, or running around with your kids playing a game. Physical activity is shown to improve the function of your immune system, reduce inflammation in the body, help you maintain a healthy weight and regulate hormone levels, all of which can contribute to lowering your cancer risk. Learn more about exercise and cancer risk.