Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Five conditions African Americans face in larger numbers

Your race plays a role in your risk for certain health issues and the outcomes you face once diagnosed. While everyone should be aware of these health conditions and monitor for them regularly, there are clear disparities for African Americans in both incidence and death rates. For example, more than half (55%) of African Americans in the U.S. have high blood pressure and 30% are more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites. Historical and systemic factors play a major role in these statistics, but the key takeaway is that a healthy weight and healthy diet is the best shot at reducing the risk of these conditions. Learn more about these conditions.