Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Drinking less on ozempic?

With so many people using weight loss drugs, doctors are quickly learning about their impact beyond weight and appetite suppression. Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) work by curbing your appetite, and their effect on alcohol consumption is a big topic of conversation online and in the research world. One new study found that approximately half of those who consumed alcohol previously reported decreased alcohol use after starting their anti-obesity medication. For some, their desire to drink alcohol at all has gone way down, while others may find that their favorite alcoholic beverages don’t taste the same. If you experience nausea while on these meds, it may worsen after drinking alcohol. Learn more about drinking less on Ozempic.