Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Don’t fall for these blood clot myths

Each year, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) combined affect between 300,000 to 600,000 people in the U.S., making it the third most common cardiovascular disease behind heart attacks and strokes. A common myth is that women are more at risk for DVT. In reality, men actually have overall higher incidence rates of DVT and PE, but women encounter more situations that put them at a higher risk, like during pregnancy and when on birth control. It’s also a myth that DVT symptoms are obvious, as half of people with DVT have no symptoms at all. Learn more about blood clots.