Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Does Ozempic make you lose more muscle?

Popular medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are providing impressive results for those suffering with diabetes, insulin resistance or obesity. Of all the possible side effects from taking these medications, loss of muscle mass is one you may not have considered. A recent study showed that those taking Ozempic, or any form of semaglutide, lost on average 60% fat and 39% muscle mass. And those taking Zepbound, or the active ingredient tirzepatide, lost roughly 25% muscle and 75% fat during treatment. Remember to prioritize protein, exercise regularly, stay hydrated and include weight-bearing and resistance training to your exercise routine to maintain muscle mass while taking prescription weight-loss drugs. Learn more about Ozempic and muscle mass.