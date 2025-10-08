Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Does hormone replacement therapy increase breast cancer risk?

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) was widely prescribed starting in the 1960s to alleviate menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, poor sleep, and mood swings, but the narrative changed in the early 2000s after a large study indicated that HRT increased the risk of breast cancer, stroke, and blood clots in women over 60. For many women, that message stuck. But continued research and an evolving field mean a more nuanced approach to HRT and different options for women that can provide relief for symptoms without increasing breast cancer risk. Learn more about HRT and breast cancer.