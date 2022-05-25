Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Do you have “Tech Neck”?

You may don’t realize that when you’re bent over your electronic devices for long periods of time, your neck muscles can get stressed, leading to neck and shoulder pain, headaches, stiffness, and tension. This dilemma has a name, “tech neck.” In addition to feeling stiffness or pain between your shoulder blades, you could end up with nerve irritation or inflammation.

To prevent and manage overuse issues try stretching regularly and holding your phone differently, among other things. If your “tech neck” issues persist even after these modifications, talk to your healthcare provider. Learn more about tech neck.