Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Do you have dead butt syndrome?

“Dead butt syndrome,” also called gluteal amnesia or the clinical term gluteus medius tendinopathy, can happen when your butt muscles become weak from sitting or slumping and “forget” how to keep the body in alignment and supporting the pelvis. Taking a lap around the office or stretching periodically can help prevent dead butt syndrome, which could lead to serious nerve problems down the line. The main function of your butt muscles is to help stabilize the spine and trunk to support the body. With gluteal amnesia, the muscles forget their jobs. If you spend a lot of time sitting and these butt muscles aren’t engaged, they can become weak and deconditioned over time. Learn more about dead butt syndrome.