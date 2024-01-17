Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Could you have a thyroid issue and not know it?

From hair loss, weight gain, mood changes and trouble sleeping to itchy skin and flaky nails … your thyroid plays a role in the way you look, feel and work. And if it isn’t functioning properly, you could face a domino effect of significant health issues. Both of the main thyroid disorders—hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism— disproportionately affect women, who are 5 to 8 times more likely to be affected at some point in their lives. It’s estimated that 60% of people don’t know they have a thyroid issue and developing a thyroid condition is connected to your autoimmune system. Learn more about thyroid conditions.