Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Could you be pushing towards Cushing syndrome?

Cushing syndrome and Cushing disease are illnesses in which the body produces too much of a hormone called cortisol. Cushing syndrome is often recognizable by a “buffalo hump,” an accumulation of fat at the base of the neck or between the shoulders. Those who are overweight, or who have high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes are more likely to be diagnosed with this syndrome. Cushing disease is a specific type of Cushing syndrome that occurs when the body makes too much cortisol because of a pituitary tumor. Signs of Cushing include red or round face, rapid weight gain in the abdomen, and bruising of the skin, among others. Learn more about Cushing disease!