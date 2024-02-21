Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Concerning side effects of Ozempic and similar drugs

The extremely popular semaglutide and tirzepatide medications used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss have helped millions achieve better health, but like many medications, they aren’t without side effects. The most common side effects are nausea, constipation, stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting that often get better over time. However, there are more serious side effects that can cause complications and even hospitalization. The side effects you should be concerned about include vision changes, severe GI-related issues, gallbladder issues, pancreatitis and even thyroid cancer. Learn about Ozempic side effects.