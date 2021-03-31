Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Coffee consumption associated with lower risk of prostate cancer

That morning cup of joe may have more benefits than you think. Researchers have found a link between coffee consumption and a decreased risk of prostate cancer. Drinking one to three cups of coffee daily, whether caffeinated or decaffeinated, has been found to provide a 7% lower risk of localized prostate cancer and a 15% lower risk of advanced cancer. For those men who have or used to have prostate cancer, drinking four or more cups a day may help delay the disease’s progression and could also keep the cancer from returning.

