Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Cinnamon and prescription drugs – know the risk

Cinnamon has been prized for its medicinal properties as far back as 2000 BC. More recently, studies have explored its potential benefits for conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and other inflammatory issues. But new research suggests this popular spice might do more harm than good when mixed with certain prescription medications. The culprit is cinnamaldehyde, the compound that gives cinnamon its signature flavor and aroma. It activates receptors in the body that can speed up how medications are metabolized, reducing their effectiveness. This is especially concerning for people taking medications for obesity, depression, arthritis, asthma, or HIV/AIDS. Overconsumption of cinnamaldehyde may prevent drugs from being properly absorbed by the body. Learn more about how cinnamon interacts with prescription drugs.