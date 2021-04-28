Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can the COVID vaccine affect my period?

With more than half of all adults in the U.S. having been vaccinated against COVID, some women are reporting changes in their period following the vaccine—for instance, late periods and heavier flows. These changes appear to be temporary, with cycles returning back to normal in a couple of months. Women typically mount greater immune response to vaccines than men, which means they may feel worse after any vaccination. That stress on the immune system could theoretically be what impacts your period.

