Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can supplements help your heart?

While most vitamins and supplements that claim to “improve your blood pressure” or be “good for your heart health” are too good to be true, there is one possible exception. According to new research, omega 3 fatty acids may help reduce your risk of heart attack. Omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids—found in some fish and nuts—work by lowering the body’s production of triglycerides. High levels of triglycerides can lead to coronary artery disease, heart disease and stroke. Two servings of fatty fish per week provides enough for most people, but for those who don’t get enough in their diet, supplements may be helpful. Learn more about heart supplements