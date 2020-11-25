Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can I do Thanksgiving safely?

Thanksgiving will definitely look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make holiday memories with your family. The safest way to celebrate this year is to do it virtually or to celebrate with people in your “bubble.” If you do plan to spend time with people outside your bubble, know that you are opening yourself up to risk and plan to implement some changes to make it safer. Keep your gathering small and only invite people who are local. Space out seating arrangements for different bubbles and if the weather messes up your plans of eating outdoors, make sure to keep masks on inside when not eating or drinking.

