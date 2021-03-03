Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can COVID-19 cause diabetes?

A recent study found that more than 14% of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and recovered were newly diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Experts are not yet sure why or how a COVID infection could trigger diabetes, but believe the virus may be attacking the cells that make insulin. If you have recently had COVID-19, pay close attention to new symptoms like excessive urination, excessive thirst, blurry vision, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.

