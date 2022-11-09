Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can a plant-based diet lead to fewer RA symptoms?

Diet alone won’t cure Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), but a new study finds that some small changes to your diet can have life-altering effects for those suffering from its symptoms like chronic fatigue, joint stiffness, and pain. RA causes inflammation that, over time, can cause permanent joint damage and deformity, as well as heart disease, cornea, and lung damage. The study suggests that medication and exercise along with a plant-based or vegan diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and legumes help to reduce the symptoms of RA. Plant-based foods are generally lower in fat and higher in fiber leading researchers to suggest that eating plants decreases inflammation in the body. Learn more about rheumatoid arthritis.