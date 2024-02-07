Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Blood pressure … how low can you go?

For most adults, anything lower than 90/60 mm Hg is considered low blood pressure. Symptoms include dizziness, blurred vision or even fainting, as your brain isn’t getting enough blood. The three common instances for low pressure include a sudden drop when going from sitting to standing, or standing to lying down, after a meal or after standing for a long time. Some people may experience low blood pressure related to known conditions or medications they’re taking. Other unexpected health issues can cause low blood pressure like dehydration, blood loss from an injury or internal bleeding, a severe infection or anaphylaxis. Learn more about low blood pressure.