Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Beyond the stages of grief

Though they are still widely referenced, we now know that there are better ways to frame grief beyond the stages of denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. No amount of research or hearing others’ experiences can dictate exactly how you will walk through grief. Some general truths surrounding grief are that it isn’t exclusive to the death of a loved one or that you can experience physical pain or issues from grief. Remember that your grief experience is uniquely your own and finding support from clinically trained professionals will help you process and determine appropriate responses and timeframes related to your experience of grief-related symptoms. Learn more about the stages of grief.