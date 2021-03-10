Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Benefits of a bath

There is nothing better than a long hot bath at the end of the day to clear your mind and lighten your mood. Soaking in the tub isn’t just good for your mental health … it can be good for your heart too. A new study found that those who took a bath most days of the week lowered their risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 28% and reduced their odds of stroke by 26%. Other bath benefits include soothing sore muscles, boosting your immune system and maybe even burning a few calories!

Check out more bath time benefits