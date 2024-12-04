Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Are ‘zombie cells’ accelerating the aging process?

Senescent or “zombie” cells in the skin could be contributing to the aging process, beyond wrinkles. “Zombie” cells are inactive or malfunctioning cells that can be found throughout the body. They no longer replicate, but they don’t die, so they are still active enough to drive tissue dysfunction and inflammation linked to aging and chronic disease. As we age, the damaged cells build up in the skin and secrete a harmful chemical protein into the blood. This protein causes inflammation, which can affect stem cell function, prohibit the metabolism from working properly and hinder the skin’s ability to repair itself. This toxic environment in the blood then leads to visible signs of aging like wrinkles and loss of elasticity. Learn more about zombie cells.