Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Are you an adult living with ADHD?

Adult ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is one of the most common mental health disorders, occurring in nearly 2.5 percent of adults. ADHD has a spectrum of severity levels and symptoms that can become more pronounced depending on the environment, but in general, adults with ADHD often struggle with lack of focus and skills like planning, organizing and time management. Lesser known symptoms include hyperfocus, impulsivity and lateness. Adults with ADHD also tend to get distracted easily, misplace things, and lose their temper quickly. Medications, along with other self-help strategies like scheduling your meals or making lists are great ways to help cope with ADHD. Learn more about Adult ADHD here.