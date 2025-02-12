Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Are warning labels coming to alcohol?

The U.S. surgeon general has issued a new advisory about the link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk and pushed for changes to help reduce the number of alcohol-related cancers. The connection between alcohol and increased cancer risk isn’t new, and research has highlighted the link between drinking alcohol and at least seven types of cancer – breast, colorectum, esophagus, liver, mouth, throat and larynx. Still, alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer behind tobacco and obesity. One of the proposed changes is to adjust the recommended limits for alcohol, which currently clocks in at up to 14 drinks per week for men and seven for women. Many health experts would advise much less than that. Learn more about alcohol warning labels.