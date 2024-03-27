Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Are energy drinks OK for teens?

Drinking energy drinks regularly at any age can lead to increased anxiety, elevated heart rate and blood pressure, hyperactivity, inattention, sleep disturbances, and weight gain. For young people, it’s been shown that they may become dependent on energy drinks or experience symptoms like headaches, irritability or fatigue after the effect wears off. It’s recommended that teens avoid energy drinks, while some states have even proposed laws to prohibit kids under age 16 from purchasing them. The general consensus is that if teens do consume caffeine, limit it to 50-100 mg/day (for adults, that jumps to 400 mg). Teens with heart conditions, liver disease, anxiety, and sleep disorders should do their best to avoid caffeine. Learn more about teens and energy drinks.