Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Are eating disorders making a comeback in the age of Ozempic?

It’s hard to scroll through social media these days without seeing something about weight loss drugs like Ozempic. While these medications are helping millions of people lose weight and improve overall health, they may also play a part in how we think about our bodies. Recent trends suggest that eating disorders (EDs) may be creeping back into the cultural spotlight. Social media platforms are seeing a rise in content that glorifies restrictive eating, overexercising, and extreme weight loss. While most platforms have cracked down on blatant pro-ED posts, sneaky versions—like “what I eat in a day” videos featuring dangerously low calorie counts—still slip through. Learn more about eating disorders.