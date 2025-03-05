Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Are dopamine foods doing you good?

Any food that you enjoy and anticipate eating can release dopamine in the brain, and this varies per person. It’s important to note that the high you get from eating highly processed foods like candy, donuts, cookies, and fast foods high in sugar and fat are only temporary and can have negative effects on the overall levels of dopamine in the body. So, while processed foods may feel good in the moment, they don’t increase dopamine production in the brain needed to keep the high long-term. When added to your diet, dopamine foods like eggs, nuts and fish help support brain function and mental health, along with a healthy balanced lifestyle. Learn more about dopamine foods.