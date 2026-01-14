Health Tip of the Week: Is cheese brain food?

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Love grilled cheese or a little cream in your coffee? You’re not alone—and your brain might not mind either.

A large Swedish study found that people who regularly ate moderate amounts of full-fat cheese and cream had a lower risk of certain types of dementia, especially vascular dementia, which is linked to blood flow in the brain. Researchers followed nearly 28,000 adults for 25 years and saw benefits with about one-third cup of cheese or 1–2 tablespoons of cream a day.

The key takeaway: brain health and heart health are closely connected. Enjoy full-fat dairy in moderation as part of a balanced diet and talk with your doctor about what’s right for you. Learn more about dementia and cheese.