Getting your team to ‘ACT’, sponsored by Career Competitor

Few things are better as a leader than knowing your team is operating effectively, but this isn’t possible if you don’t see them act accordingly. A team’s ability to “ACT” as needed relies on three pillars: alignment, communication, and tenacity. Alignment occurs when team members understand their purpose and goals. Effective communication arises from mutual respect and agreed-upon methods. Tenacity develops when the work matters enough for the team to support each other through challenges. How are you assessing alignment, communication, and tenacity in a team? How would those who make up the team rate themselves in these three areas? Start a discussion around these three areas to help facilitate your team’s ability to act as the cohesive, independent unit you want them to be.