Few things are better as a leader than knowing your team is operating effectively, but this isn’t possible if you don’t see them act accordingly. A team’s ability to “ACT” as needed relies on three pillars: alignment, communication, and tenacity. Alignment occurs when team members understand their purpose and goals. Effective communication arises from mutual respect and agreed-upon methods. Tenacity develops when the work matters enough for the team to support each other through challenges. How are you assessing alignment, communication, and tenacity in a team? How would those who make up the team rate themselves in these three areas? Start a discussion around these three areas to help facilitate your team’s ability to act as the cohesive, independent unit you want them to be.
Getting your team to 'ACT', sponsored by Career Competitor