Genesis 360: Revolutionizing the customer experience

Genesis 360 is rapidly becoming the first thing that springs to the minds of local business owners. Founded by Opelousas native Craig Stevens, Genesis 360 provides a single contact for all the construction, ground maintenance, building maintenance, and IT-related services any business needs.

“This company is becoming the Amazon of maintenance, construction and IT,” Stevens says. “Businesses need to look no further than Genesis 360.”

AT A GLANCE Top executive: Craig Stevens, Founder and President Phone: [225] 304-6657 Website: https://genesis360llc.com/

Built on a foundation of reliable, responsive service, the company enables businesses to focus on their core services, while Genesis 360 handles the rest. Rather than using valuable time and resources dealing with multiple vendors, businesses can rely on Genesis 360 to singlehandedly manage and provide all services.

“From a management perspective, a business tells us what their pain stake is, and we take it from there, so they’re not having to call the lawn guy, the roofer and the IT person,” Stevens says. “We want a business to instinctively think, ‘I know who to call—Genesis can take care of all that for me.’”

With commercial and federal contracts, Genesis 360 works across the U.S. with offices in Baton Rouge, Houston, Galveston and, recently, Virginia and Maryland. But Stevens wants to build the company in his home state, where he returned after a 25-year military career.

“We’re a household name for many businesses and federal agencies outside of Louisiana, but I want to do more work in my own back yard,” he says.

Since its establishment in 2011, Genesis 360 has experienced phenomenal growth. In 2020, the company doubled its previous year’s revenue and, in 2021, it grew another 30 percent. Illustrating a growing presence in Louisiana, Genesis 360 was recognized as “company of the year” with fewer than 100 employees at the 2022 Baton Rouge Business Awards.

Stevens has plans to grow Genesis 360 to a multibillion-dollar company within 10 years by continuing to revolutionize the construction, maintenance and IT industry, just as Amazon did with e-commerce. Stevens also is focused on how the company can have an impact on customers, employees and societal issues such as childhood hunger, human trafficking and reducing the divorce rate, which ultimately will reduce crime.

“We’re consistently thinking about how we revolutionize the customer’s experience and how we make sure our employees feel they’re part of a culture they can be proud of,” he says. “At the same time, we want to make a difference in the world and leave the world a better place. Addressing these problems starts in my own back yard, but has an impact on the world.”