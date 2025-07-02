Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum

Sponsored by S&B

Louisiana’s energy and industrial sectors are surging, with billions in capital investments reshaping the Gulf Coast landscape. From refining and petrochemical expansions to critical infrastructure and specialty chemical projects, the state continues to attract major investments. Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partners play a crucial role in driving this momentum.

One of those EPC partners is S&B, a leading firm that specializes in serving midstream, chemicals, refining and industrial customers. Building on the legacy with its almost 30-year affiliate, Ford, Bacon & Davis, a name familiar across Louisiana, the company has more than 300 Louisiana-based engineers and project specialists, alongside several thousand employees across the United States and India.

Many of those team members built their careers in Louisiana. “For nearly 60 years, S&B and our people have made an impact on the local industry. Our team has a strong connection to the area,” says Joe Niles, vice president, alliances and projects at S&B. “We take great pride in contributing to the region’s growth and advancements.”

That focus is visible across a variety of projects, ranging from refinery expansions to petrochemicals and catalysts.

“One example included a $150 million refinery expansion in Louisiana,” says Jason McAllister, vice president, business development at S&B. “Working under an aggressive schedule, the S&B team reduced the design timeline from 16 to 11 months, allowing the customer to reach the market more than 30 percent faster than originally planned.”

While experience played a significant role in driving success, technology also had a crucial influence. For instance, S&B uses iPIMS, the company’s proprietary internet-based Project Information Management System to streamline communication, improve productivity and make critical project data accessible to all stakeholders. The system collects, manages and integrates project data and documents from the planning stages all the way through engineering, construction, start-up and then seamlessly integrates into the owners’ lifecycle systems.

S&B’s experienced project execution team uses iPIMS to access historical equipment costs, real-time market data and benchmarks — allowing them to shape smarter project scopes and cost-efficient designs. Inspectors review the latest specifications before materials arrive, and procurement teams engage vendors earlier, while also maintaining visibility across the global supply chain.

“The platform and our use of technology allow us to catch issues before they become delays,” says Jason Riggs, project director at S&B. “iPIMS has transformed how we plan, collaborate and deliver. That flexibility helps our teams navigate global challenges, while maintaining schedule certainty and cost control.”

Alongside efficiency, safety remains a top priority. By applying Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) principles throughout its operations, S&B empowers teams in the field to drive continuous improvement. The company earned the 2025 ABC National Safety Pinnacle Award, demonstrating its commitment to industry-leading safety performance and operation excellence.

As investment grows across Louisiana, so does the need for engineering and construction partners who understand the region and its industries. The work happening today fuels economic growth, creates jobs, and supports thriving communities across the U.S. Gulf Coast.

