Frost-Barber: Designing spaces that balance privacy and engagement

As companies navigate the hybrid landscape, one of the biggest challenges they face is managing distractions and maximizing employee engagement. Frost-Barber specializes in creating built environments that do just that – spaces that not only boost productivity, but also foster a strong sense of culture and community.

The company’s approach begins by deeply understanding the unique needs and challenges of each client and their people, whether they operate in the education, corporate, healthcare, creative or other sectors.

“Our team’s breadth of experience comes into play, asking the right questions and seeking to understand what each client is solving for,” says Chris Laderer, Frost-Barber president/CEO. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather creating a tailored environment that addresses each client’s specific pain points.”

A key part of the equation is balancing the need for privacy and focus with the desire for collaboration and connection. Too much of either can be detrimental – too many private spaces can lead to cultural erosion and isolation, while too much open collaboration creates noise and disruption.

The Frost-Barber team works closely with clients to find the right equilibrium, using strategic furniture placement, acoustic design and zoning based on work modes to enable both individual and group work.

“Distractions are probably the biggest enemy of productivity, learning, and development right now,” Laderer says. “We as humans can only process so much. The built environment has to help people manage that, creating spaces that allow them to be hyper-focused when needed, but also easily transition into collaborative modes.”

Beyond that, the office must also provide experiences that are simply better than what employees can access when working remotely. This might mean thoughtfully designed social spaces or technology-enabled meeting rooms that facilitate seamless hybrid collaboration.

“It’s never about maximizing productivity at the expense of employee wellbeing,” Laderer says. “We’re looking to create environments where people can thrive – where they leave feeling just as energized and fulfilled as when they arrived.”

By addressing the unique challenges of each worker and workplace, Frost-Barber is helping organizations re-engage with their employees and employees better engage with their space. Through thoughtful, human-centric design, the Frost-Barber team is enabling the kinds of spaces that employees are eager to work in, fostering the culture and collaboration that drive business success.

