For the Record: GEC’s hands-on approach results in projects that are finished on time and on budget

CONSTRUCTING A QUALITY BUSINESS

As partners in Grant Ethridge Construction (GEC), Carter Terral and Grant Ethridge ensure that each project reflects their company’s commitment to quality, efficiency, safety and client satisfaction.

“GEC has long emphasized quality and innovation as pillars of our business strategy,” Terral says. “These principles are integrated in both our multifamily and commercial divisions.”

The company got its start in 2012 with a focus on multifamily new construction and renovations. Commercial construction followed and now, in addition to housing projects like Progress Park and Hollywood Acres, Baton Rouge residents can see GEC’s work at three of Baton Rouge’s most distinctive restaurants—Jubans, Soji and BLDG 5.

A project they are especially proud of is Les Maison de Bayou Lafourche apartment homes in Lockport. The development received the first Fortified Gold Multifamily Designation by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. Designed to withstand a Category 3 hurricane, the project saw minimal damage during Category 4 Ida in 2021.

“Les Maison de Bayou Lafourche serves as a model for developers on how to build housing that adapts to a storm-prone environment,” says Ethridge.

Both Terral and Ethridge take a hands-on approach in the business and can often be found on job sites from Louisiana to Alabama making sure things are on-time and on budget.

In addition to assigning a field superintendent and a project manager to each project, GEC conducts biweekly owner, architect and contractor meetings to keep all parties informed—and uses Procore software to do it. GEC has also partnered with Essential Safety Partners to ensure that safety remains a company core value and a daily practice on every project.

GEC’s reach in the community extends beyond restaurants and housing. It proudly serves as the presenting sponsor of the annual Maddie’s Footprints – Footprints Forever 5K race and plays an active role in the annual fundraising gala. The organization was founded by GEC General Manager Lori McGrew and is dedicated to supporting families in the Greater Baton Rouge Area who have experienced the loss of a child.

A company internship program trains construction management students and builds them up to become project managers, often resulting in a permanent position at GEC.

Ultimately, GEC serves as a model for modern construction and development, seamlessly blending a commitment to quality and innovation— evident from their work on diverse commercial and residential projects—with a profound dedication to their community and people.

Through hands-on leadership, a focus on safety and investment in the next generation of builders, GEC isn’t just constructing buildings, it’s building a strong, adaptable business and contributing to the footprint of the Greater Baton Rouge region.