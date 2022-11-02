For the Record: City of St. Gabriel

ON THE RECORD: The only piece of Iberville Parish divided by the mighty Mississippi River, the city of St. Gabriel may be one of the best-kept secrets in the Baton Rouge region. Encompassing the communities of Sunshine, St. Gabriel and Carville and a population of 6,433, St. Gabriel is the fastest-growing and largest local municipality in Iberville parish. This small, 25-square-mile city was incorporated in 1994 and has been transformed from a primarily agricultural economy to one that is a beautiful combination of agriculture, residential, commercial and industrial.
OFF THE RECORD: Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. is the city’s second mayor and under his administration, St. Gabriel has added multimillion-dollar sewer upgrades, a new police department, a new senior center, improvements to streets, drainage and outdoor recreation, and several residential devel- opments. A groundbreaking is scheduled for a new municipal building that contains a new council chamber and will serve as an emergency command center.
Motivated by the August 2016 and May and June 2021 floods that affected the City of St. Gabriel, Mayor Johnson is now enrolled in the 2nd Cohort of the Southern University Executive Ph.D. in Public Policy program at Southern University Baton Rouge. His dissertation focus is “An Examination of Flooding Policies, Consequences and Legislative Actions on Bayou Manchac/Spanish Lake Watershed.” The mayor is expected to complete the program in Summer of 2023.
MAYOR: Lionel Johnson, Jr.
SPECIALTY: Municipal Government
FOUNDED: Incorporated 1994; City Designation 2001
5035 Iberville St., St. Gabriel
(337) 642-9600
cityofstgabriel.us