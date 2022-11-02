For the Record: City of St. Gabriel

ON THE RECORD: The only piece of Iberville Parish divided by the mighty Mississippi River, the city of St. Gabriel may be one of the best-kept secrets in the Baton Rouge region. Encompassing the communities of Sunshine, St. Gabriel and Carville and a population of 6,433, St. Gabriel is the fastest-growing and largest local municipality in Iberville parish. This small, 25-square-mile city was incorporated in 1994 and has been transformed from a primarily agricultural economy to one that is a beautiful combination of agriculture, residential, commercial and industrial.

OFF THE RECORD: Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. is the city’s second mayor and under his administration, St. Gabriel has added multimillion-dollar sewer upgrades, a new police department, a new senior center, improvements to streets, drainage and outdoor recreation, and several residential devel- opments. A groundbreaking is scheduled for a new municipal building that contains a new council chamber and will serve as an emergency command center.