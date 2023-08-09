Faces of Family Business: Johnson Drywall Solutions, Inc.

HISTORY

Derek Johnson worked as a project manager and estimator in the commercial drywall field for many years until his company downsized and pulled out of Louisiana. He and his wife Jodi took a leap of faith and decided to build a family-oriented company that could make real changes in the construction industry. They started out with just a few resources—a business plan, a little bit of cash, some tools and a few elite employees who shared their vision.

WHAT VALUES OR PRINCIPLES GUIDE YOUR BUSINESS?

Our core values have always been strong communication, trust in our ourselves and our people, and reliance on our faith. We also try to keep a sense of humor. What we do is risky and overwhelming at times, so we need to rely on each other’s strengths to overcome adversities and help us achieve and maintain success.

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH FAMILY?

It’s stressful at times, but we always strive to find that balance between work and family, and make time for both. It’s rewarding to have family and those who are as close as family, help us build on the foundation we’ve laid. We are able to show our children that by working together, with a dream and a lot of hard work, you can still build something out of nothing.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

We started our company with just two contracts, so we had to build it from the ground up and keep it running with the same intensity that we started with. We are now a $12 million dollar-plus company, and we have continued to grow. We’ve grown from 10 employees to (depending on current jobs) over 50.

WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR YOUR COMPANY?

We are comfortable at this size, so we’re not necessarily trying to keep growing. But we would love to continue to help build all the new schools in our area and aid in the recovery efforts that have arisen from the recent natural disasters. We have always believed in the ability of a few good people to make great change … in fact, we’re proof of it.

8888 FLORIDA BLVD., WALKER, LA 70785 • 225.347.5400 • JDSLA.COM

