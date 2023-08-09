Faces of Family Business: Glenn Baker’s Heating & Air Conditioning

HISTORY

Glenn Baker’s was founded in 1954 by Glenn H. Baker and Al Ross. In the spring of 1971, they hired a young Istrouma High graduate, Ronnie Watts, who worked there for the next 18 years, and bought the company from Mike Baker in 1989. Ronnie (now deceased), his wife Debbie Watts, and son Derrick Watts have worked there for many years. Derrick started in the field doing installations and is now the second-generation member to own Glenn Baker’s.

WHAT VALUES OR PRINCIPLES GUIDE YOUR BUSINESS?

Honesty, integrity, loyalty, respect, compassion, perseverance, dependability and accountability, just to name a few. Ronnie Watts insisted on treating everyone like family, and was fond of saying, “We are here for our customers … not just to get their dollar.”

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH FAMILY?

“Working for my father and mother was originally a high school job, but it developed into something more,” says Derrick Watts. “Growing up and watching my parents run the business, I realized I would love for my wife and I to run it one day. I can finally say that dream came true … my wife has worked with us for 15 years. It has been a wonderful experience to work with my family every day.”

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

The best change in the industry is the technology in the air conditioning systems. As an owner, we have to stay current with the technology. Every year, the systems get smarter and smarter. Our techs are always in training to stay up to date.

WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR YOUR COMPANY?

Glenn Baker’s would like to expand in the residential, commercial and industrial fields in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.

1874 WOODDALE COURT, BATON ROUGE, LA 70806 • 225.927.9311 • GLENNBAKERSHVAC.COM

