Faces of Family Business: A&B Concrete Coring

HISTORY

Richard Jones Sr. started the business in 1969 in a Volkswagen beetle, selling concrete cutting equipment. As the years went by, a growing number of contractors wanted the work performed but did not want to purchase the new technology. A&B Concrete Coring started as a one-man operation and has grown to 35 employees who now work daily in many of Louisiana’s chemical plants as well as on road, utility, and commercial construction projects.

WHAT VALUES OR PRINCIPLES GUIDE YOUR BUSINESS?

We believe in family. It is important to each member of our staff and we have raised many children here at our office over the years. We support our families in many ways, from personal needs to benefits to time off.

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH FAMILY?

There are struggles when you are young and learning all the aspects of working with others and with family. There have been disagreements and power struggles, but those types of issues have been resolved. We appreciate each other and the talents and skills we all contribute to the business. Each of us has an important role in the company and supports everyone else on the team.

WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR YOUR COMPANY?

The demand for our type of work has continued to grow each year, so we feel that moving forward, the future of our company is strong with many prospects and opportunities. Our industrial workload is solid, and we have multiple road jobs under contract that will be going on for the next couple of years.

20975 PLANK ROAD, ZACHARY, LA 70791 • 225.654.2873 • ABCONCRETECORING.COM

Read more Faces of Family Business.