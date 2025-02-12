Expert concrete & framing services for residential and commercial projects, sponsored by JR Construction Solutions

Since 2015, JR Construction Solutions has provided expert concrete and framing work for residential and commercial projects throughout Greater Baton Rouge. Founded by Jack Pou and Ryan Engquist, the company brings over 40 years of combined construction experience and a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship.

Builders and contractors rely on JR Construction Solutions for flatwork, framing, and foundation services, from custom homes to large-scale developments. Their all-in-one approach streamlines projects by offering labor, materials, equipment, and on-site management. Notable projects include luxury homes with Dantin Builders and Troyer Builders, as well as the Arabella townhome community with Level Homes. JR Construction Solutions also specializes in upgrading existing properties with driveway replacements and patio additions.

In the commercial sector, the company handles light construction projects up to 25,000 sq. ft., including recent work on the Central Oil Building. Known for reliability and timely delivery, JR’s vendor relationships keep projects on schedule.

Get an estimate today.