ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Vacant shopping center opportunity – LaMarquis Plaza

Now for sale, 951 Maryland Ave. offers a ±9,000 SF retail building situated on ±1.38 acres of land. The property consists of six suites, all of which are currently vacant, and abundant on-site parking supports tenant operations and customer convenience. The end-cap suite was previously a pharmacy.

Located just off North Alexander Avenue, the property is surrounded by nearby amenities including Hubben’s Supermarket, Cou-Yon’s Cajun BBQ, Court Street Café, and more, and is located about 4 minutes from I-10 and the Horace Wilkinson Bridge leading into downtown Baton Rouge.

For more details, click here or contact Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877.