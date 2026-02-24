ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: The New Four Seasons—development ready lot on Burbank

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now available for sale, ±21 acres of land along Burbank Drive offer a shovel-ready development opportunity approved for 324 apartment units. The site has been cleared and can be delivered in shovel-ready condition.

The property features approximately ±347 feet of frontage along Burbank Drive, providing strong access and visibility for a large-scale residential project.

Located about 9 minutes from LSU, the flagship university of the state, and just 11 minutes from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the site offers convenient access to major industries throughout Baton Rouge.

For more information, click here or contact Peter Laville at 225.276.7561 or Benji Azar at 504.289.7750.