Update on labor & employment law for the construction industry, sponsored by Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP

Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP presents its 8th Annual Update on Labor & Employment Law for the construction industry. This half-day labor and employment law seminar will offer a “how-to” for the construction industry and related HR managers looking to gain insight on trends in the field.

Guests will be exposed to an array of relevant information to better serve their teams, including: recent NLRB developments impacting unionized and non-union employees, handling employee requests for accommodations (disability, religion, pregnancy, etc.), reducing the risk of being sued for sexual harassment, and updates and trends impacting construction industry wages. Learn more about Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P. Labor & Employment Law.