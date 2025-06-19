Earn more, stress less with reward checking, sponsored by United Community Bank

Looking to have your checking account work for you? United Community Bank’s reward checking makes it easy to earn more while you spend. With a competitive 6.01% APY* on balances up to $10,000, no monthly service charge, and nationwide ATM fee refunds, it’s community banking … that pays!

With just $50, you’re on your way to higher returns with United Community Bank. Whether you want extra cash around the holidays, are working to pay off your credit card bill, or just want an extra cushion for a rainy day, reward checking at UCB can get you there.

Ready to make your money work harder for you? Your trusted banker at UCB is here to help! Open a reward checking account today and experience better banking with United Community Bank.

*Annual Percentage Yield (APY). Member FDIC. For complete terms and conditions, click here.