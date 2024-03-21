Do you understand what coaching is? sponsored by Career Competitor

There is a key attribute that honors the art of a great coach that often gets overlooked. It’s not defined by achieving wins, implementing your own success strategies, or barking out orders. When executed correctly, coaching prioritizes personal discovery in others that leads to lasting transformation, demanding the attribute of facilitation. To facilitate is to prioritize growth without dictating the terms it happens on. True coaching should never be about solving the problems of others. If you want coaching to be the product of lasting transformation, respect what others need from you so they can win on their own terms. Be curious. Be attentive. Be respectful. And simply be there for them. Want to learn how to optimize coaching in your workplace?