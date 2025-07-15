[Sponsored] Dearman’s Diner: Preserving a Baton Rouge legacy with a modern twist

For over 60 years, Dearman’s Diner has been a beloved institution in Baton Rouge, serving up classic diner fare and fostering a tight-knit community of loyal customers. Now, under the ownership of longtime General Manager Casey Evans, the restaurant is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the launch of its first ever food truck.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Casey Evans, Owner; Justin Burnett, General Manager Phone: 225.924.1391 Address: 7633 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Website: dearmansdiner.com

“There is something about this place that you have to preserve,” says Evans, who took over ownership of Dearman’s just a couple of years ago. “We might do a few extra things, maybe add a menu item or two, but there’s a very strong sense to keep this place as what it was.”

That commitment to preserving the diner’s legacy while innovating is evident in the new Dearman’s South Dine N’ Dash food truck.

The truck, a former school bus that previously served as a food truck for Brickyard South, will be stationed at Brickyard South’s patio, offering diner classics like burgers alongside new and delicious food truck-exclusive menu items.

