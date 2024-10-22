Cybersecurity Tip of the Week, sponsored by Gulf South Technology Solutions: Why annual cybersecurity training isn’t enough

Annual cybersecurity training is outdated and ineffective against today’s evolving threats. Cybercriminals adapt quickly and so should your defense. Training once a year leaves employees vulnerable to new tactics like phishing and social engineering. Instead, businesses need monthly training sessions that keep security top of mind. Regular, short training boosts retention and helps employees recognize threats faster. Encourage active participation by implementing employee reporting systems for suspicious activities. A vigilant, well-trained team can be your strongest defense. Don’t wait until it’s too late—upgrade to monthly cybersecurity training now.